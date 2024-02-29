Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Murphy USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $415.66 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $416.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.71.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

