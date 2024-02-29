Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Christopher A. Click Sells 664 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $415.66 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $416.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

