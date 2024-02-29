Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.