Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

