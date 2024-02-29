Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

