Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

