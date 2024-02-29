Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.8 %

CCI opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.