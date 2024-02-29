Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

