Mutual Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,541.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,521.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,684.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

