Mutual Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.39 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

