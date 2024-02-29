Mutual Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.72.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.