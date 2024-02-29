Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

