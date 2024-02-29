Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 170.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.