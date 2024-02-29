Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

