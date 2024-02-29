Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

