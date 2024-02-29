Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-$0.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.050 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.