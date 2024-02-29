Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-$0.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.050 EPS.
Myriad Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of MYGN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21.
Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on MYGN
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.