Myro 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.05 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Myro has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $79.05 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myro has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.10476004 USD and is up 30.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $75,012,104.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

