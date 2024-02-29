MyState Limited (MYS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 21st

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
About MyState
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.
