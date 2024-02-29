National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.82.

CJT opened at C$112.09 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

