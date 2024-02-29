National Health Investors, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NHI opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

