National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

