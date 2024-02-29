Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 153,647 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sealed Air's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

