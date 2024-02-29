Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather Sells 3,673 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NFLX stock opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $605.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

