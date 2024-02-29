Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

NINTF stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

