Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
NINTF stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16.
Ninety One Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ninety One Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.