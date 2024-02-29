Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,364 shares of company stock worth $107,403,394 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

