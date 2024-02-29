Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Wix.com by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Wix.com by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

