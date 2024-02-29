Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,279,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

