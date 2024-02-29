Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,792 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSE KCGI opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

