Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of FS Credit Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $280,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

