Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of FS Credit Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $280,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.