Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 122,500 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Infinera worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

