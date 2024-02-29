Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 19,443 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.31% of DouYu International worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 427,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

