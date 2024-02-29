Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,884,641 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,884,641 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

FIS stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.