Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

JWN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

