Northland Capmk Comments on Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

