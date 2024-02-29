Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

NWYF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Northway Financial has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

