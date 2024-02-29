Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.9 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. 61,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,658. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Novanta by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Novanta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

