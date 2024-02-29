NULS Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,494,670 coins and its circulating supply is 105,801,113 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

