Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 644.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 940,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

