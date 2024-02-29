Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 1318302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix



Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

