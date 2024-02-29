Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCDL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

