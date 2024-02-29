Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMCO remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 38,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.64.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

