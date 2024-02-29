O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

