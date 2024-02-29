O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

