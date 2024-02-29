O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,160 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 248.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $80,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

