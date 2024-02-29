O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,762 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

