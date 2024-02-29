O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 77.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PACCAR by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of PCAR opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $112.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

