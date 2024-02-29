O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

