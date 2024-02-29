O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

