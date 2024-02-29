O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,692 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $29.40 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.