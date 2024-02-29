O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.